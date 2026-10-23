Schumacher doubts Antonelli to win title in Austin

Ralf Schumacher doubts Kimi Antonelli will actually clinch the world championship in Austin, even though the Mercedes driver arrives with his first mathematical match point.

To secure it this weekend, Antonelli must win, with George Russell no higher than ninth and Lewis Hamilton no higher than fifth.

Schumacher thinks that is unlikely, especially with Max Verstappen back in strong form. He told Sky Deutschland that the title is "more likely around the time of Brazil".

But his assessment of Antonelli himself could hardly be stronger.

"That’s simply his strength, and that strength was also my brother, Max Verstappen, and Ayrton Senna," Schumacher said of Antonelli’s mental resilience.

"He certainly already belongs to the club of the greats."

Schumacher said Antonelli had shown that quality since karting. "He also cried easily when things didn’t work out," the German smiled.

"But later I thought, ’Ok, this boy will be able to do it.’"

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, speaking to Sky Italia, was similarly enthusiastic.

"For Italian motorsport fans, it’s a dream, because we’ve never had such a strong Italian driver in Formula 1," he said.

"We’ve known him since he was a little kid, we used to go karting together, and so seeing him able to win is a great satisfaction."

"I think, given how things have gone this year, he has the situation under control."

Asked whether Antonelli needed any advice, Rossi smiled: "I don’t think he does."

Dr Helmut Marko also told RTL that Antonelli’s progress has been remarkable.

"He has incredible speed and superb car control," said the former Red Bull advisor and junior program chief.

"The way he took on George Russell was remarkable. And the other thing is, when he sees he can’t win, he focuses on finishing - and that’s also a sign of maturity."

Marko went further, saying Antonelli has already displaced Russell inside Mercedes.

"Russell is no longer the number 1 driver," he said. "Antonelli has clearly taken that position from him."

And he questioned whether Russell will ever recover that status.

"I doubt whether he’ll ever have another chance at the World Championship or whether he’ll ever regain number 1 status anywhere," said Marko.

Looking ahead, Marko sees Antonelli as a genuine rival for Verstappen.

"Overall, in terms of speed, he might be able to challenge Max," he said.