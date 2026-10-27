Hadjar told to ’take it down a notch’

Ralf Schumacher has told Isack Hadjar to calm down after another weekend of angry radio outbursts in Austin.

The Red Bull driver repeatedly vented his frustration over the car before apologising after qualifying.

"I owe the team an apology because I was very rough with the engineers," Hadjar admitted.

But the frustration was palpable during the race, particularly when a technical issue affected the car’s power delivery.

"I like Hadjar, but he needs to take it down a notch," Schumacher said on Sky Deutschland.

Hadjar had also attracted attention earlier in the weekend by swerving angrily towards Alex Albon after an on-track incident.

And during the race, when instructed to let teammate Max Verstappen through, his initial response was: "I can’t let by."

The reply from the pitwall was immediate: "Do it," Hadjar was told. "This is what you’ll do."