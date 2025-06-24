Le Mans, Indy could be Bottas’ next move - Wolff

Valtteri Bottas may need to give up on his plan to return to the Formula 1 grid.

That’s the view of the Finn’s current F1 boss Toto Wolff, even though some of Bottas’ fans are convinced the 35-year-old will be racing again in 2026.

The current Mercedes reserve driver’s social media posts are often tongue-in-cheek, but the latest post depicts him rubbing the leather seat of a Cadillac road car and teasing: "That’s actually a nice seat."

When asked by his friend if he would like to take the seat, Bottas added: "Not yet."

Some took it as a clear sign that Cadillac - to enter F1 next year as the sport’s new eleventh team - may already have signed the 10-time grand prix winner.

"He has the ambition and talent to return to Formula 1," Mercedes team boss Wolff told Bloomberg.

"And if that doesn’t work out, he’ll make a career in Le Mans or Indycar or wherever, because he’s that good."

