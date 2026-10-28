Alesi says Ferrari problems go beyond engine deficit

Jean Alesi believes Ferrari is focusing too heavily on its power unit deficit when analysing why it remains behind Formula 1’s leading teams.

Lewis Hamilton has repeatedly identified engine performance as a major weakness, and said again in Austin that Ferrari would be fighting for wins if it could close that gap.

"If we are able to somehow get closer to these guys with the engine, we’re obviously going to be fighting for wins in these races," he said.

The seven time world champion said Ferrari is also working intensely on the direction of its 2027 chassis and aerodynamic package.

But former Ferrari driver Alesi thinks the problem is broader.

"I’m not convinced that Ferrari’s problems are due only to the engine," he wrote in his regular Corriere della Sera column.

"I’m thinking of the car’s air resistance, which is often crucial for achieving greater straight-line speed."

Alesi, 62, nevertheless believes Ferrari can finish the season strongly as it closes on Mercedes in the constructors’ standings.

"The Constructors’ standings are now significantly closing in on Mercedes," said the Frenchman.

"I’m not thinking of overtaking them, but of a great season finale for sure."