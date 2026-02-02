Horner - I have unfinished business in Formula 1

Christian Horner has spoken publicly for the first time since his ousting from Red Bull, making clear that a return to Formula 1 remains firmly on his mind - but only on his terms.

Speaking at the European Motor Show in Dublin, Horner admitted he feels his F1 story is not complete.

"I feel like I have unfinished business in Formula 1," he said. "It didn’t finish the way that I would have liked it to finish.

"But I am not going to come back for just anything. I am only going to come back for something that can win."

Horner stressed that he has no interest in a symbolic or advisory role.

"I don’t want to go back in the paddock unless I have something to do," he said. "I would want to be a partner, rather than just a hired hand."

The 52-year-old reflected on his long tenure at Red Bull, where he led the team for more than two decades.

"I had 21 incredible years in Formula 1," Horner said. "I had a great run, won a lot of races, championships and worked with some amazing drivers, engineers and partners.

"I don’t need to go back. I could stop my career now. So I would only go back for the right opportunity."

Horner also addressed the wave of speculation linking him to multiple teams since his exit.

"This is the first time I have actually spoken to anyone since leaving Red Bull," he said. "In the media, I think I have been going to every single team - from the back of the grid, to the middle, and to the front.

"There just seems to be an appetite about what I’m going to do and where I’m going to go. It’s very flattering."

However, he played down the prospect of any immediate move.

"The reality is that until the spring I can’t do anything anyway," Horner said. "I’m not in a rush. I don’t need to do anything."

Horner has recently been strongly linked with a move to Alpine, where Otro Capital holds a 24 percent stake alongside majority owner Renault. He has also been linked to wider strategic discussions within the sport after meeting FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in Paris last week.

For now, Horner insists patience will guide his next step.

"I would only go back for the right opportunity," he said. "We’ll see how it plays out."