Hockenheim not open to one-off F1 return only

Hockenheim says it would consider stepping in if Formula 1 needs another replacement race because of the Middle East conflict - but only if it helps secure a proper return to the calendar.

Sepang already replaced Bahrain earlier this month, while uncertainty remains around the scheduled Qatar and Abu Dhabi races - with Imola quietly making preparations in the meantime.

Hockenheimring managing director Jorn Teske told formel1.de that the German circuit could be interested if a late replacement opened the door to a longer-term agreement.

"If this possibility of taking over a race at short notice significantly opens the door wider to a multi-year contract, to a secure Formula 1 future, then it’s certainly a consideration we’ll be looking into very seriously," he said.

But a one-off rescue race would be much less attractive.

"If it’s only about a one-off replacement race and nothing more, the question is whether it’s worth the effort," added Teske.

"Financially, it certainly isn’t."

Co-managing director Jochen Nerpel was similarly cautious.

"I can’t imagine us just stepping in at the last minute," he said.

Even so, both remain interested in bringing Formula 1 back to Hockenheim, which last hosted the German GP in 2019.

"My absolute wish would indeed be Formula 1 in Hockenheim," Nerpel said. "I would find it really cool if Formula 1 were to race here."