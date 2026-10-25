Ecclestone puts Verstappen top of revised all-time list

Bernie Ecclestone has reportedly revised his personal ranking of Formula 1’s greatest ever drivers, placing Max Verstappen above Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher.

German journalist Ralf Bach said on f1-insider.com that he spoke with the former F1 supremo last week and that Ecclestone now wants to expand his previous top five into a top six.

Bach recalled that Ecclestone had previously ranked Jochen Rindt fifth, Niki Lauda fourth, Schumacher third, Senna second and Prost first.

That list notably excluded Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Verstappen.

But Bach says Ecclestone has now changed his mind about Verstappen.

"He told me he wants to correct that (list)," Bach said.

"He wants to make it six drivers instead of five, and put Max Verstappen right at the very top. I think that says everything."

Hamilton, despite his record-equalling seven world championships, would still remain outside Ecclestone’s personal list.

The interviewer responded: "Coming from someone who has lived through every generation of Formula 1, a man who’s almost 100 years old, that really does say everything."