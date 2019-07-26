German GP || July 28 || 15h10 (Local time)

Hockenheim, FP1: Vettel tops first practice at home race

Leclerc 2nd, Hamilton 3rd

By Olivier Ferret

26 July 2019 - 12:36
Sebastian Vettel went quickest in the opening practice session for his home grand prix at the Hockenheimring.

The German driver led a Ferrari one-two, edging team-mate Charles Leclerc by 0.255 to set a best time of 1:14.013 as both used soft compound Pirelli tyres to push Mercedes driver and championship leader Lewis Hamilton out to third place.

Hamilton, and team-mate Valtteri Bottas, both set their best times on medium compound Pirelli tyres, even though both had spent some time on soft rubber earlier in a session run in high temperatures at the Baden-Württemberg circuit.

Bottas had been the quicker of the Mercedes drivers on soft tyres but Hamilton moved ahead on the more durable compound and the five-time champion ended the 90 minutes some 0.3s behind Vettel, but just under five hundredths of a second behind Leclerc despite the slower compound.

Bottas slipped to fifth by flag-fall, and his session ended with a slightly ungainly trip into the gravel two minutes from time as he locked up into Turn 12 and slid off track. He managed to stay out of the barriers, however, and with no visible damage sustained he trundled back to the pits.

Max Verstappen split the Mercedes drivers, finishing in fourth place. The Red Bull set a best time of 1:14.330 to finish 0.317 behind Vettel and just 0.015s behind Hamilton as Red Bull again looked competitive.

Verstappen’s team-mate Pierre Gasly took sixth place in the session, though the Frenchman was almost five tenths of a second behind his team-mate as he complained on vibration issues with his RB15.

McLaren’s Carlos Sainz is current best-of-the-rest behind the drivers from the top three teams in the Drivers’ standings and the Spaniard mirrored the position in FP1 in Germany, taking seventh place, a full second behind Vettel.

He was pushed hard by Haas’ Romain Grosjean, with the French driver just 0.012s behind in eighth place as he reverted to a Melbourne style set-up in a bid to cure the balance issues that have plagued the team in recent months.

It was a less successful session for his team-mate Kevin Magnussen who stopped early in the session with a sensor issue. He returned to the action later on to set a time good enough for P13.

Racing Point, meanwhile, have brought a suite of upgrades to Hockenheim and Lance Stroll proved their worth by claiming ninth place in the session with a best time of 1:15.191, 1.178 behind Vettel. The top 10 order was rounded out by Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo, with the Australian finishing 1.554s behind Vettel.

Pos.DriverCarTimeLaps
01 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF90 1:14.013 21
02 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF90 1:14.268 25
03 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes W10 1:14.315 32
04 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RB15 1:14.330 28
05 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes W10 1:14.660 28
06 Pierre Gasly Red Bull Honda RB15 1:14.813 23
07 Carlos Sainz McLaren Renault MCL34 1:15.062 30
08 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:15.074 30
09 Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:15.191 26
10 Daniel Ricciardo Renault RS19 1:15.567 23
11 Sergio Pérez Racing Point Mercedes RP19 1:15.604 24
12 Lando Norris McLaren Renault MCL34 1:15.616 26
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari VF-19 1:15.759 27
14 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:15.776 30
15 Alex Albon Toro Rosso Honda STR14 1:15.777 24
16 Nico Hülkenberg Renault RS19 1:15.823 23
17 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:15.953 26
18 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari C38 1:16.382 31
19 Robert Kubica Williams Mercedes FW42 1:16.559 27
20 George Russell Williams Mercedes FW42 1:17.126 23
