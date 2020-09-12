’Good chance’ of 2021 debut for Schumacher - Binotto

Mick Schumacher has a "good chance" of stepping up to Formula 1 in 2021.

That is the view of Mattia Binotto, the Ferrari team boss.

Schumacher, the 21-year-old son of former Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher, is now the most prominent member of the Italian team’s driver development academy.

Earlier, it was claimed that Schumacher would get a Friday practice outing this weekend for a Ferrari-linked team, but that was wide of the mark.

However, Binotto told the German broadcaster RTL on Friday that the young German will indeed get a Friday morning session at some point in 2021.

"We are very happy that he is performing so well in Formula 2," said the Italian.

"His focus must also continue to be on F2, because he is fighting for the championship there. But I think that Mick has a good chance of possibly driving in Formula 1 next year."

Two other Ferrari academy members - Schumacher’s F2 title rivals Callum Illot and Robert Shwartzman - are also in the running for Alfa Romeo or Haas seats for 2021.

"I am glad to be among the potential candidates," Russian Shwartzman said at Mugello. "I’m sure I’ll be ready if I am given the chance."