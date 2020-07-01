Giovinazzi says he must beat Raikkonen in 2020

Antonio Giovinazzi has admitted his Formula 1 career could stall if he is unable to beat his famous Alfa Romeo teammate in 2020.

With Ferrari’s backing, the 26-year-old Italian completed his first full season in 2019, but he admits he needs to up his game this year.

"If my dreams are to continue, I have to beat Kimi (Raikkonen) this year," he is quoted by the Swiss newspaper Blick.

Giovinazzi scored just 14 points compared to 2007 world champion Raikkonen’s 43 last season.

And if he gets off to a sluggish start in 2020, former F1 driver Nick Heidfeld thinks Giovinazzi could even be ousted long before the end of the season.

"I think there is a good chance for Mick Schumacher to get into the Alfa," he told Sky Deutschland. "Not just in a Friday practice, but the races."

Behind Giovinazzi, Formula 2 driver Schumacher is next in line in Ferrari’s driver development academy.

"Giovinazzi could be in trouble if he is in Raikkonen’s shadow like at the beginning of last season,," Heidfeld said.

"Mick is capable of driving a Formula 1 car and he could get his chance earlier than many people think."