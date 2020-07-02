Ecclestone names newborn son ’Ace’

Bernie Ecclestone and his wife Fabiana have revealed that their newly-born son is named ’Ace’.

The 89-year-old former F1 supremo had announced in April that he was set to be a father for the fourth time - his first with 44-year-old Fabiana and his first son.

"I’ve been to Austria many times but I’ve never had a son," Ecclestone smiled recently when asked if he would be attending F1’s season re-start this weekend.

Blick newspaper now reveals that the youngest Ecclestone was born just after midday in the Swiss town of Interlaken.

"We have a son named Ace," Ecclestone told Roger Benoit by phone, as the newspaper Blick’s veteran correspondent was making his way to Austria by train.

Fabiana added: "It all went so smoothly and was over in 25 minutes. I thank God!"