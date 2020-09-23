Russian GP || September 27 || 14h10 (Local time)

Gasly could become F1 champion - Tost

"He is not far away from Verstappen and Leclerc"

By GMM

23 September 2020 - 11:52
Gasly could become F1 champion - (...)

Pierre Gasly is a future world champion and almost as good as Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

That is the claim of the Frenchman’s boss Franz Tost, after Gasly and Alpha Tauri stunned the F1 world by winning recently at Monza.

Red Bull reacted by saying Gasly is the ideal "leader" driver for Alpha Tauri, and at the same time played down his hopes of returning to the senior team.

Tost, Alpha Tauri boss, told AvD Motorsport Magazin: "If Gasly continues to develop in this way, I see him as one of the big stars of the future.

"He has the potential to become world champion. He is not far away from Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc."

