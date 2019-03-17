GP d'Australie : LE 17/03 à 07h10

FIA moves to end engine rules ’grey areas’

"We have received more technical directives than ever before"

Search

By GMM

5 March 2019 - 09:47

The FIA has clamped down in various ’grey areas’ of the engine regulations ahead of 2019.

One unnamed engineer told Auto Motor und Sport: "We have received more technical directives for the engine than ever before."

It follows a period of intense speculation about the so-called grey areas of loopholes in the highly complex power unit regulations.

"We have become stricter in all areas where the engine manufacturers could theoretically overstep the mark," confirmed FIA race director Charlie Whiting.

keyboard_arrow_left

Ferrari to drop all ’Mission Winnow’ branding

Assen refusing to give up on Dutch GP

keyboard_arrow_right

FIA

More on FIA

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less