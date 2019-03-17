5 March 2019
FIA moves to end engine rules ’grey areas’
"We have received more technical directives than ever before"
Search
The FIA has clamped down in various ’grey areas’ of the engine regulations ahead of 2019.
One unnamed engineer told Auto Motor und Sport: "We have received more technical directives for the engine than ever before."
It follows a period of intense speculation about the so-called grey areas of loopholes in the highly complex power unit regulations.
"We have become stricter in all areas where the engine manufacturers could theoretically overstep the mark," confirmed FIA race director Charlie Whiting.
FIA
4 March 2019
add_circle Prost sceptical about improved overtaking
26 February 2019
add_circle Ricciardo hopeful passing will be easier
25 February 2019
add_circle Overtaking not easier in 2019 - Newey
25 February 2019
add_circle Standard gearbox not decided yet - Steiner
More on FIA
Formula 1 news
5 March 2019
add_circle Perez no longer planning Ferrari future
5 March 2019
add_circle Red Bull undecided over F1 race contract beyond 2020
5 March 2019
add_circle Haas ’even better’ than in 2018 - Grosjean
5 March 2019
add_circle Gasly says Red Bull pressure ’part of the game’
5 March 2019