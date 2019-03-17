Leclerc will be close to number 1 Vettel - Alesi

Another former F1 driver says he would bet on Ferrari in 2019.

Jean Alesi, who drove for the Maranello team in the 90s, said the signs from the Barcelona tests were very positive.

"We saw a competitive Ferrari from the first laps and that is worth gold," the Frenchman told Radio Sportiva.

"For sure there will be a very strong Mercedes, but Ferrari seems more competitive," Alesi added.

"Mercedes showed two very different cars in Barcelona and that’s not a good sign because the initial project did not give what they hoped for. Ferrari on the other hand showed up with a very fast car and then worked to develop it further," he said.

Alesi, whose son Giuliano joins Mick Schumacher in the Ferrari ’academy’ this year, also backs the signing of Charles Leclerc as Sebastian Vettel’s teammate.

"I think it is an incentive for Vettel, who lost half of last year for reasons that nobody understood," he said.

"Leclerc grew up in Ferrari, he knows the team well and has no pressure because Binotto said he will follow orders and help Vettel.

"He will not question the number 1 role of Vettel but they will definitely be very close," Alesi added.