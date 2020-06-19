FIA approves F1 Covid-19 protocols and cost-cut measures

Under the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, and at the close of the first FIA eConference, members of the World Motor Sport Council convened remotely from locations across the globe for the second meeting of 2020, chaired by FIA President Jean Todt and FIA Deputy President for Sport Graham Stoker.

The global situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, and over the past weeks the Council noted the publication of extensive ‘Return to Motor Sport’ guidelines prepared by the FIA under the direction of FIA Medical Commission President, Professor Gérard Saillant, following discussions with the World Health Organisation. It sets out best practices for the running of events as it becomes possible to do so under any applicable health regulations.

Specifically with regard to the resumption of the FIA Formula One World Championship and other championships and International Series taking place at the same Events (such as the FIA Formula 2 Championship, FIA Formula 3 Championship and Porsche Supercup), the Council approved the addition of Appendix S to the International Sporting Code – the COVID-19 Code of Conduct.

The FIA has consulted the guidance issued by public health authorities, and the advice of an independent external expert, in order to put together the protocols set out in this COVID-19 Code of Conduct to mitigate the risks of transmission of COVID-19 that may arise during the staging of Events that include a round of the FIA Formula One World Championship.

The scope of the COVID-19 Code of Conduct will be expanded to certain other championships, as well as to other categories of motor sport.

The Council noted the approval of the first eight events of the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship by the FIA President on 2 June.

Following the Council’s approval of the 2020, 2021 and 2022 Technical and Sporting Regulations by e-vote on 27 May, further meetings have taken place between the Formula 1 Teams, Power Unit Manufacturers, and the FIA in order to refine them. The main adjustments approved by the Council today are as follows:

Changes to the 2020 Sporting Regulations

A number of adjustments to facilitate the Return to Racing operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. These include:

— Ability for the Stewards to operate remotely in exceptional circumstances, should the conditions require it

— Adjustments to team curfew periods because of working conditions under social distancing

— Amendments to the tyre allocation regulations to give greater operational flexibility to the FIA and Pirelli

— Introduction of Team Personnel Limits at the starting grid

— Adjustments to the certain race procedures (start, race resumption, etc.)

— Definition of the Podium Ceremony for Open and Closed Events to cater for COVID-19 restrictions

Changes to the 2020 and 2021 Technical Regulations

— Addition of Article 5.1.6, related to the partial-load fuel mass flow rate

— Adjustments and refinements to Article 22, concerning the newly-introduced Homologated Components

Changes to the 2021 Sporting Regulations

— Refinements to the Aerodynamic Testing Restrictions

Changes to the 2021 Technical Regulations

— Limitation to the number of software versions a team can use in a year for cost reasons

— Limitation in the number of fuel formulations and engine oil specifications that can be approved in a year for cost reasons