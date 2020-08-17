21 August 2020
Ferrari has not ’abandoned’ 2020 car - Binotto
"We are working on several fronts and also for 2021"
Mattia Binotto insists that Ferrari has not "abandoned" development of its 2020 car.
Ferrari chairman John Elkann admitted recently that, given the depth of the 2020 package’s problems, wins and titles will have to wait until 2022.
The obvious implication is that Ferrari has given up on this season.
"We have not abandoned this car," team boss Binotto told Sky Italia.
"We are working on several fronts and also for 2021. We will bring some updates but not in the next races.
"For Belgium and Monza we have less downforce so we have specifically developed packages for there and then there will be other developments in anticipation of 2021," he added.
