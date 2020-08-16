F1 to announce four more races next week

Formula 1 is preparing to add another four races to the 2020 ’corona calendar’.

In addition to the 13 already-scheduled or contested rounds, F1 CEO Chase Carey says he is targeting up to 18 grands prix overall.

According to sources, F1 will announce four new ones next week, including two in Bahrain and an Abu Dhabi finale.

The surprise ring-in, however, is the former Turkish GP venue in Istanbul in mid-November.

When asked about that, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: "The last time I was in Turkey was ten years ago, and I remember the incredible sight of the famous turn 8 with a triple apex."

Wolff cautioned that the news is not official.

Red Bull’s Alex Albon was also asked about the strong rumour, and he said: "That’s great.

"I don’t know if it’s a coincidence or whether they are choosing them specifically, but we are talking about real race tracks.

"Mugello, Imola, Istanbul - they’re the best layouts in the world and we get to race there. I’m all for it," he enthused.