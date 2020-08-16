F1 is ’next logical step’ for Schumacher - Binotto

"The next logical step" for Mick Schumacher is a Formula 1 seat.

That is the view of Mattia Binotto, the Ferrari team boss.

Schumacher, 21, is the son of seven time world champion Michael Schumacher and a leading member of Ferrari’s driver development academy.

He started his second season of Formula 2 this year acknowledging that he needs to keep making progress.

"He’s doing very well this season in Formula 2," Binotto told Bild am Sonntag. "His job was to improve and make progress and he is doing that.

"We’ll soon discuss what we’re going to do with him next year."

It is believed the most logical move for the young German would be a seat at Ferrari-linked Alfa Romeo, amid rumours Kimi Raikkonen could be set to retire.

"I think the next logical step for Mick would be to start with a smaller Formula 1 team where he can get to know everything and then slowly go from there," Binotto agreed.