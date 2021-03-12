Climate change a ’serious problem’ for F1 - Vettel

Formula 1 needs to be "careful" not to be left behind as climate change takes centre stage, according to quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel.

After switching from Ferrari to Aston Martin for 2021, the 33-year-old has emerged as an ambassador for Austrian team sponsor BWT’s new environmental initiatives.

As such, he will race a pink helmet livery at least at some grands prix in 2021, according to Decalspotters.

But it’s not just about the sponsorship for the German driver. He thinks Formula 1, given its status, is not being proactive enough on environmental issues including climate change and sustainability.

"I find it absolutely justified that every company has to face this responsibility," Vettel told the German edition of Playboy magazine.

"If Formula 1 is not careful, it will have a serious problem very soon."

The Aston Martin driver thinks Formula 1’s current priorities lie elsewhere.

"Having a profitable business is a common goal in our society," said Vettel. "But that doesn’t help everyone.

"Perhaps it would be better to adapt to the conditions so that everyone benefits. But I think we are still a long way from this idea in Formula 1. We have some urgent catching up to do."