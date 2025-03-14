Briatore admits Doohan ’review’ looming soon

Flavio Briatore is openly admitting he will soon "review" Jack Doohan’s performance.

The charismatic and commercially-appealing Argentine reserve Franco Colapinto, on a $20m loan to Alpine from Williams, is in Melbourne amid swirling rumours about how many races he will have to sit out before taking over fellow rookie Doohan’s seat.

"Jack didn’t impress in his first race in Abu Dhabi," noted Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko in an interview with Kronen Zeitung newspaper.

"There’s talk of six races where he has to prove himself," he added.

And in his latest interview, published on Friday by Italy’s Corriere della Sera, Alpine advisor Briatore is not hiding that Doohan’s future is in doubt.

"Doohan starts," he said, "then there will be a review of where we are.

"I see the drivers as the CEOs of the team - the ones who bring the results. A thousand people work for them, so they must feel responsible.

"In Formula 1, the balance sheets are made every Sunday."

Briatore seems happier with Pierre Gasly at present, but Marko thinks the Frenchman is also being put under pressure by Briatore.

"It’s not just Colapinto," he confirmed, "but also Paul Aron in the background."

Australian Doohan, 22, agrees with Marko that he and Gasly are under pressure this season.

"I have one guy chasing my seat, but we actually have four now - we have four reserves," he said in Melbourne. "All four of them, not just Franco, probably want my seat, and if not mine, Pierre’s as well.

"So, to be honest, I’m going to enjoy every race as if it’s my last."