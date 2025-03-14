Hamilton signing a mistake, say Ecclestone and Briatore

Bernie Ecclestone and Flavio Briatore think Ferrari has made a mistake by signing Lewis Hamilton.

Former Formula 1 CEO Ecclestone says the seven time world champion’s best chance of further success at the age of 40 and beyond would have been to stay in silver.

"Hamilton has already been extremely successful at Mercedes and knows the team and its processes inside out," the 94-year-old Briton told Germany’s RTL.

"At Ferrari, however, there is uncertainty as to whether he will receive the necessary support and a competitive car," Ecclestone added.

Ferrari is entering the 2025 season with clear world championship ambitions, but Ecclestone admits he has his doubts.

"It’s not the technology or the budget," he said. "It’s that they lack the right leadership. That’s clearly visible from the outside.

"When Ferrari was successful, Jean Todt was running it and he had such a strong team around him that worked together perfectly."

Ecclestone’s friend and long-time business partner Briatore, now the powerful advisor at Alpine, agrees.

"No, I wouldn’t have taken him," the Italian told Corriere della Sera. "Ferrari already had two very strong drivers - (Charles) Leclerc and (Carlos) Sainz.

"Leaving aside the marketing that Lewis brought, I think Charles is one of the fastest, the best in qualifying. And Carlos is tough. They were a great pair, but Ferrari had other ideas."

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher is among those who think Leclerc will be ahead of Hamilton in 2025.

"(George) Russell was ultimately the stronger and more consistent driver at Mercedes," he told Sky Deutschland.

"Hamilton has been in the business long enough that he has to try to be faster than Leclerc from the start, but I think that’s almost impossible," Schumacher added. "Because Leclerc has become really good now.

"He has gained a lot of self-confidence and knows the car that was developed for him. So it will be difficult for Hamilton right from the start."