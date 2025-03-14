Tsunoda would have struggled with Verstappen ’pressure’

Yuki Tsunoda could struggle to remain in Formula 1 after the 2025 season.

One issue is that this year is his fifth at Red Bull’s junior F1 team - and the door to Red Bull Racing has closed for now with Liam Lawson’s promotion.

Team advisor Dr Helmut Marko says it was the 24-year-old Japanese driver’s character, rather than his pace, that cost him the promotion. "Tsunoda’s outbursts have improved," he told Auto Motor und Sport, "but they haven’t completely disappeared.

"Last year in Mexico, as the decision-making process drew closer, he had two completely unnecessary accidents. But he knew that the question was already at stake as to who would get the seat at Red Bill," Marko added.

"That means he’s still prone to making mistakes under pressure. In terms of speed, he’s undoubtedly suitable. But racing against Max (Verstappen) always means pressure.

"Lawson knows that he got the seat because he’s incredibly mentally stable and down-to-earth. He’s expected to score points regularly, not to look at Max. That is his role for now.

"I think he’s smart enough to understand that."

Marko said Tsunoda won’t even be called up to Red Bull Racing in the event that either Verstappen or Lawson has to miss a race.

"Then we have Ayumu Iwasa as our reserve driver," he said.

"Arvid Lindblad has the points for the super license, but he doesn’t turn 18 until September. That’s why we’re currently applying to the FIA for an exemption, which (Kimi) Antonelli got.

"We see no reason why the same shouldn’t be true for Lindblad."

Another major issue for Tsunoda is that his long-time sponsor, Honda, is leaving Red Bull at the end of the year - and there are no race seat vacancies at Aston Martin for 2026.

In fact, Honda Racing Corporation chief Koji Watanabe hinted a few days ago that Tsunoda could actually lose that backing at the end of the season.

Some think that is why Tsunoda made the decision over the winter to split with his existing management - ahead of potential talks with Cadillac about 2026.

He said in Melbourne: "I understand that my future depends on my results. But it has always been like this. I can’t stay in the junior team forever."