Binotto won’t lead Ferrari’s Le Mans program

Mattia Binotto says he will not be in charge of Ferrari’s new Le Mans program for 2023.

The Maranello marque shocked the racing world by announcing its forthcoming return to the premier category of the fabled world sportscar series.

But Binotto denied it is just a way to redeploy resources for the new F1 budget cap.

"No, this decision is not a consequence of the introduction of financial restrictions in F1," the Italian insisted.

"The company assessed the prospects for creating our own program at the WEC and decided that we want to participate."

The F1 team boss, though, said he will not be in charge.

"Ferrari is a unique company," said Binotto. "It doesn’t matter who is running the project or who is responsible.

"But no, I’m not going to take the lead. As Scuderia Ferrari, we concentrate entirely on the Formula 1 program, but of course it could be that we will give support with our know-how."