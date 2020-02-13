Another team says no to Alonso for the Indy 500

Another Indycar team has turned down the services of Fernando Alonso, as the Spaniard’s Indy 500 dream collapses for 2020.

The former F1 driver had reportedly agreed a deal to attempt the final victory of his ’triple crown’ with the top Andretti team.

But engine supplier Honda, still reeling from Alonso’s highly critical comments from their collaboration at McLaren, reportedly vetoed the deal.

38-year-old Alonso therefore turned his attention to the Chevrolet powered teams, including the one headed by Indycar driver Ed Carpenter.

The two-time F1 champion was again turned down.

"We’re not positioned to run more than three. We’re a two-car team," Carpenter told NBC Sports.

"If we doubled the size of our team for May, it wouldn’t be good for everybody."