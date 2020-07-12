13 July 2020
Alonso tells Renault to focus on 2022
"It is clear that he is interested in making us competitive"
Fernando Alonso is telling Renault to focus the hardest on the 2022 season, team boss Cyril Abiteboul has revealed.
In July of 2020, the French team confirmed that Spaniard Alonso will return to Formula 1 in 2021.
But Abiteboul says the 38-year-old in fact already has his eyes on 2022, when the sweeping new technical rules and car designs will come into effect.
"Fernando will drive for our team in 2021 and it is clear that he is interested in making us competitive," the Renault team boss said in Austria.
"But he has told us ’Guys, forget about next season’. That is not to say that we are not going to achieve decent results in 2021, but the main focus will be on the 2022 season," Abiteboul added.
