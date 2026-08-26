Albers tips Verstappen for Monza surprise

Max Verstappen could emerge as a surprise contender for victory at Monza despite Red Bull’s middling Zandvoort weekend, according to Christijan Albers.

Speaking on De Telegraaf’s podcast, the former F1 driver argued that the Italian circuit should suit the RB22 far better.

"In Monza, Red Bull can still come close," he said.

"They’re good with low drag, so they can be competitive there. On the long straights they are pretty good, and there they have a strong package."

"I think this may be the surprise of the season."

Albers believes Red Bull’s biggest weaknesses - medium and high-speed corners - are less exposed at Monza, and added: "Antonelli also has to change an engine in Monza."

He also thinks Ferrari and McLaren may be less comfortable there than on more flowing circuits. But Albers sees Monza as potentially Verstappen’s last major chance before the championship fight narrows decisively.

"After that, it’s over," said Albers. "Then we’re just going to see a battle between Norris and Kimi Antonelli."

"I think there’s a very good chance that Norris will be world champion for the second time. The train is now under way, and it is unstoppable."

Norris is still P4 and 83 points behind Antonelli in the standings, but the reigning world champion has now won the last two races in the improving McLaren.