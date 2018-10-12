Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Vettel-Ferrari collapse ’incomprehensible’ - Doornbos

"Why did he have to be so eager?"


12 October 2018 - 13h56, by GMM 

Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos has joined those who are critical of Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari’s handling of their 2018 title quest.

Now with just four races to go, winning the championship seems like an impossible task for German Vettel, despite recently having the best car in the field.

Doornbos, a former Red Bull driver, said Vettel’s failed move on Max Verstappen was just the latest example of a critical error in 2018.

"Why did he have to be so eager?" the Dutchman told Ziggo Sport.

"It’s incomprehensible, when so much is at stake for him and his team, to put himself in an impossible position next to Max."

Doornbos has joined those who think the pressure got to Vettel and Ferrari.

"It went away so quickly," he said. "After 10 races he was 8 points ahead of Hamilton and 7 races later he’s 67 points behind and it’s over."

Doornbos thinks the fact that Ferrari has decided to oust Vettel’s teammate and friend Kimi Raikkonen is a sign that the Maranello team "no longer always listens to Seb".

"Vettel must be challenged and Kimi does not," he said. "So they’re putting a young dog (Charles Leclerc) next to him and let’s see what happens. It’s time for a fresh wind.

"The mental war has clearly been won by Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes," he added. "In bad times there is often a hint of panic in Ferrari."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Race (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Pre-race (355 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Saturday (935 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Friday (779 photos)
Photos - 2018 Japanese GP - Thursday (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Race (455 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Pre-race (178 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Saturday (664 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Thursday (342 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()