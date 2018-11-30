|
F1 - Verstappen ’regrets’ not having raced Alonso
Max Verstappen says he regrets not being able to take on Fernando Alonso in F1.
Dutchman Verstappen, 21, is arguably a F1 great of the future, but he grew up watching Alonso take on legends like Michael Schumacher.
"It’s a shame that I have never been able to face him," the Red Bull driver said.
"Yes, he was in F1 when I got there, but I was never able to fight with him because he was at the back of the pack because of the problems they (McLaren) had," Verstappen said.
"That is something I may regret.
"I raced Seb, I raced Lewis and it was a great experience, but I never raced Fernando. And it had always been him who was fighting against the others when I watched the races on TV," Verstappen added.
30 November 2018 - 10h49, by GMM
