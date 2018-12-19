Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Verstappen happy with Ricciardo replacement

"I am glad that Pierre Gasly is coming"

 F1


Miniboutik



Max Verstappen says he is happy with Red Bull’s pick for his new teammate.

The Dutchman says he cannot understand why Daniel Ricciardo decided to quit Red Bull and switch instead to the less competitive works Renault team.

"He had already committed to Dietrich Mateschitz, the big boss of Red Bull, so I didn’t understand that," Verstappen told the Dutch publication Formule 1. "Nobody in the team understands it.

"But I never talked to him about it — it’s not my problem."

Some believe Ricciardo was worried about Red Bull’s switch to Honda power, while others think the Australian decided to flee the team’s increasing focus on Verstappen.

Indeed, 21-year-old Verstappen hinted that he may have had some influence over Red Bull’s choice of replacement for Ricciardo.

"In the end it’s not about me saying yes or no. That’s not my decision," he explained.

"But I clearly told them what will work and what will not work. I am not going to mention names, but I am glad that Pierre Gasly is coming," Verstappen said.

"He is very nice and very fast, but I am afraid of no one. I fear no one," he insisted.


19 December 2018 - 13h53, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Lauda returned home from rehabilitation - Marko

F1
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 27-28/11 (569 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (497 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (372 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (749 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (721 photos)
Photos - 2018 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (278 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Race (548 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2018 Brazilian GP - Friday (787 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC