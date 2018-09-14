Stoffel Vandoorne and Esteban Ocon have admitted that their F1 careers could be racing towards the chequered flag.

Belgian Vandoorne is losing his McLaren seat, while talented Frenchman Ocon looks set to be ousted at Force India by Lance Stroll, whose billionaire father Lawrence has bought the team.

"There are some indications that I am in the same kind of trouble as Ocon," Vandoorne said in Singapore.

"Every day it seems that another option closes to me."

He said it would be "nice to know" why McLaren decided to replace him for 2019 with rookie Lando Norris.

"Now we are looking at my options, not only in formula one," said Vandoorne.

Fernando Alonso, Vandoorne’s current teammate, admitted it is a problem for formula one.

"I think it shows how bad the sport is in this sense. One driver who dominated Formula 2 will not continue, while another (Charles Leclerc) goes to Ferrari," he said.

Ocon told reporters in Singapore that his chances of staying in F1 next year "get smaller" with every passing day.

"It’s hard to believe that a month ago everything was fine for me and now I’m in this situation," he said.

But Ocon also admitted that Williams could be an option.

"Negotiations are underway, possibly with Williams as well, but so far nothing is clear," he said.