Russia is not ruling out making its grand prix a night race in future.

Although Sochi has been on the calendar since 2014, the organisation of the event has been taken over by a company called Rosgonki.

It is headed by Alexei Titov, and he told Ria Novosti news agency that a night race is on the table for the future.

"We are always trying to find the best option that would be convenient for the fans and economically justified," he said.

"Now we seem to have the best option, with the Olympic Park against the backdrop of the sea and the mountains that look great on the TV in beautiful September.

"But we cannot rule out the option that one of the races will be at night," Titov added.