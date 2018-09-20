Nico Rosberg says he would forbid his daughters from becoming racing drivers.

The now 33-year-old quit formula one altogether immediately after winning the 2016 world championship.

Asked about his young daughters Naila and Alaia and the prospect of them wanting careers in motor racing, German Rosberg said that would be his "biggest nightmare".

"I would not allow that," he told Bunte magazine.

Rosberg’s wife Vivian agrees, saying: "We’ve been together for 15 years, and for all of that time, fear was my companion."