F1 - Red Bull says ’no’ to MotoGP test for Verstappen

"They say no chance"


11 October 2018 - 13h19, by GMM 

Red Bull has said ’no’ to a MotoGP test for Max Verstappen.

The newly 21-year-old has admitted that early in 2018, he successfully passed his motorbike license exam.

He told De Telegraaf newspaper that he is now a Harley Davidson owner.

"I have asked the team if I can try a MotoGP bike," he revealed. "Red Bull is also a sponsor in MotoGP and I’d love to try one at the Red Bull Ring or somewhere.

"But they say no chance. They said absolutely no. They think it’s too dangerous. So that’s it," the Dutchman revealed.


