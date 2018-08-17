Logo
F1 - Raikkonen rules out Rosberg-like role

"It will not be hard to stop this job"


17 August 2018 - 11h55, by GMM 

Kimi Raikkonen says he cannot understand why Nico Rosberg retired as world champion after 2016.

This week, the Finn launched the initial Finnish edition of his autobiography, which translates as ’The Unknown Kimi Raikkonen’.

He said that when he eventually retires from F1, staying away from the paddock will not be difficult.

"No it will not be hard to stop this job," the Ferrari driver said at the launch in Helsinki.

"I will be relieved when all of the things not involving driving will end. The driving is great but nothing else," Raikkonen added.

When asked if he would be tempted to follow Rosberg’s lead in returning as a regular pundit, he answered: "When he explained why (he is stopping) I thought it was cool and I understood.

"Now he’s standing there with a microphone. I cannot understand why given the reasons he gave for wanting to leave," Raikkonen added.

He is not ruling out staying involved in some capacity, though.

"Yes, I’m interested in doing something like developing a car, but in the background not in public. It will not be standing with a microphone," Raikkonen insisted.

As for his book, the 38-year-old said: "It is what it is. I don’t really care if someone likes it or not."


