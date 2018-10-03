Logo
F1 - Ocon situation not Renault’s fault - Abiteboul

"The contract was obviously not signed"


3 October 2018 - 11h24, by GMM 

Cyril Abiteboul has hit back at rival team boss Toto Wolff over the plight of French driver Esteban Ocon.

Recently, Wolff slammed the chiefs at Renault and McLaren for suggesting Mercedes junior Ocon might find a place at their teams for 2019.

Instead, Ocon looks set to exit F1.

But Abiteboul, the boss at Renault, hit back at Wolff’s anger.

"I don’t want to respond to Toto’s words so the story continues endlessly," he said.

"Perhaps it was the first time Toto had a problem in formula one.

"I have never denied that we have a great interest in Esteban and in the future as well. But I believe Renault is only a small factor in Esteban’s current situation.

"Don’t forget about Mercedes and its own decision about its drivers. Don’t forget about the situation with Force India and the role Mercedes plays in that.

"I don’t want to go into the details of our personal discussions but I can say that the contract was obviously not signed, otherwise Toto would have demanded that we honour it," Abiteboul said.


