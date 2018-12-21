Logo
F1 - ’Nobody in F1 watches Formula E’ - Villeneuve

"I don’t understand why they are pushing it so much"

Jacques Villeneuve is not excited about the future of Formula E.

The 1997 world champion did a couple of races with the then-burgeoning all-electric single seater category, but thinks the latest hype has been overrated.

"Nobody wants to see electric racing," Villeneuve, now a F1 pundit for Italian television, told Automobile Magazine.

"The truth is, in the F1 paddock, nobody even knows when the Formula E races are on."

Nonetheless, plenty of car manufacturers and former F1 drivers are on the Formula E grid, indicating that it may be a serious competitor to formula one someday.

Villeneuve said: "I don’t understand why they are pushing it so much. I think it’s a niche thing. The die-hard fans are the only ones who really keep up with it.

"I did a couple of races in Formula E, and I was happy to do them because the technology was interesting. You have power, you step on the gas - well, I probably shouldn’t say gas - you step on the pedal, and you go somewhere.

"But ultimately — I don’t know," he added.


