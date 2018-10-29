Daniel Ricciardo sounded ready to quit Red Bull immediately, after yet another disappointing day in the 2018 car.

"I’m a very positive guy," the Australian said after another technical problem in Mexico, having started the race from pole but ultimately watching teammate Max Verstappen win.

"But I can only be that positive for so long. My love for this car is diminishing very quickly."

Ricciardo is leaving Red Bull for Renault after the 2018 finale in Abu Dhabi, but he sounds willing to quit the team immediately.

"It’s not frustration anymore. It feels hopeless," he said.

"Honestly, I don’t see the point of coming on Sunday. I don’t see the point of doing the next two races.

"I’m not superstitious or any of that bullsh*t, but the car’s cursed. Just things are happening on Sundays that I’ve got no more explanation for.

"This car ... I’ll let Gasly drive it. I’m done with it," Ricciardo concluded.