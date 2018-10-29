Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - ’No point’ finishing 2018 season - Ricciardo

"My love for this car is diminishing very quickly"

 F1


Miniboutik



Daniel Ricciardo sounded ready to quit Red Bull immediately, after yet another disappointing day in the 2018 car.

"I’m a very positive guy," the Australian said after another technical problem in Mexico, having started the race from pole but ultimately watching teammate Max Verstappen win.

"But I can only be that positive for so long. My love for this car is diminishing very quickly."

Ricciardo is leaving Red Bull for Renault after the 2018 finale in Abu Dhabi, but he sounds willing to quit the team immediately.

"It’s not frustration anymore. It feels hopeless," he said.

"Honestly, I don’t see the point of coming on Sunday. I don’t see the point of doing the next two races.

"I’m not superstitious or any of that bullsh*t, but the car’s cursed. Just things are happening on Sundays that I’ve got no more explanation for.

"This car ... I’ll let Gasly drive it. I’m done with it," Ricciardo concluded.


29 October 2018 - 08h37, by GMM 



Bookmark and Share
Plus
Previous news: Race - 2018 Mexican GP team quotes
Next news: Q&A with Lewis Hamilton
F1
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Race (638 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Pre-race (198 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Friday (632 photos)
Photos - 2018 Mexican GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Race (495 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Pre-race (382 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Saturday (743 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Friday (774 photos)
Photos - 2018 US GP - Thursday (281 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

















F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC