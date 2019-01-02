Logo
F1 - No contract offer for Schumacher yet - Wolff

"There is currently little space in our junior programme"

Mercedes has not offered Mick Schumacher a place in its driver development programme.

According to speculation, F1’s top two teams - Mercedes and Ferrari - are vying to get the son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher under contract.

Bild am Sonntag newspaper asked Mercedes boss Toto Wolff if Schumacher, the reigning European F3 champion, has been offered a deal.

"Mick won his Formula 3 title with a Mercedes engine, but for now, you have to give him time to develop," Wolff answered.

Told that Schumacher is apparently also wanted by Ferrari’s driver academy, Wolff continued: "There is currently little space in our junior programme.

"My priority is to find a seat for Esteban Ocon in 2020," he added.


2 January 2019 - 13h11, by GMM 



