Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - No Ricciardo race wins until 2020 - Abiteboul

"The big objective is to fight for the title in 2021"


14 August 2018 - 08h52, by GMM 

Daniel Ricciardo may not have a car to win races in 2019, the Australian’s new boss has admitted.

Ricciardo and Renault shocked the F1 world recently by announcing that the 29-year-old is leaving Red Bull at the end of the year.

"His commitment to us proves our will to accelerate the catching-up process to the top teams," Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul told Auto Motor und Sport.

"It’s also a recognition of the work we have done over the past two and a half years.

"Daniel’s talent and charisma are a big bonus for us. We have to repay that trust by providing him with the best possible car," the Frenchman added.

However, Abiteboul acknowledges that Ricciardo may not be in a winning position until 2020 or 2021.

"With Ricciardo, the big objective is to fight for the title in 2021, but we hope that he can start winning races in 2020," he told France’s Auto Hebdo.

"But I have also realised that these 29, 30-year-old drivers - and it’s the same thing with Nico (Hulkenberg) - they not only want to drive but they aspire to something else.

"It’s not the same with everyone, but I do believe it is with these two guys," Abiteboul said.

He also said Ricciardo had "justified doubts" about Red Bull’s Honda engines for 2019.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Ricciardo takes F1 to San Francisco, Monument Valley and Las Vegas
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC