Romain Grosjean thinks modern formula one is too boring.

"As a young person, I wouldn’t watch," the Haas driver admitted to Auto Motor und Sport.

"It’s too predictable. Who will win? Hamilton or Vettel. Who else is on the podium? Bottas or Kimi. Who is behind them? The Red Bulls," Grosjean added.

"Before every race we already know the answers to those questions."

Grosjean said the main problem is the gap between those top three teams and the others, which he says are all filled with talented drivers as well.

"The difference to them and us is two seconds. But are Lewis and Seb two seconds faster than us? I don’t think so," said the Frenchman.