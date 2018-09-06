Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Mick Schumacher eyes F2, DTM for 2019

He is speeding up on his road to Formula 1


6 September 2018 - 11h31, by GMM 

Mick Schumacher is speeding up on his road to Formula 1.

The 19-year-old son of seven time world champion Michael is enjoying a resurgence in the highly competitive European F3 series, with three recent wins putting him fourth in the championship.

Kolner Express newspaper thinks Schumacher’s next step will be into the F1 support category Formula 2.

The report said he could sign up with the top team ART, which is run by Nicolas Todt. Todt’s father is FIA president Jean Todt, who is a personal friend of the Schumacher family.

Kolner Express said both Nicolas and Jean Todt met up with Schumacher at Monza last weekend.

Another option for Schumacher is DTM, according to the German newspaper Bild.

The report said he will test a German touring car series machine during the forthcoming DTM and F3 race weekend at the Nurburgring.

"Mick would like to discover how a touring car feels in contrast to the Formula 3 cars," wrote correspondent Helmut Uhl.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Thursday (237 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()