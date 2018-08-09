Logo
F1 - Mick Schumacher confirms F1 ’still my goal’

"We take it one step at a time"


9 August 2018 - 10h41, by GMM 

Mick Schumacher has confirmed that formula one remains his "goal".

A few days ago, F1 chief executive Chase Carey said that if seven time world champion Michael Schumacher’s 19-year-old son made it to formula one, it would be a "great story".

Mick Schumacher recently won the European F3 race at Spa.

"I only have good memories of Spa," he said.

"Everyone knows it is my dad’s living room and I love racing there because I know how well he did," Schumacher added.

As for his F3 campaign this year, Schumacher is just eighth overall.

"Unfortunately luck has not been on my side so far, but I hope the rest of the season is different now," Speed Week quotes him as saying.

"Of course formula one was my goal and still is. We take it one step at a time," Schumacher added.


