Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - McLaren car ’extremely poor’ - Vandoorne

"We continue to push, but..."


13 September 2018 - 08h16, by GMM 

Stoffel Vandoorne has vowed to "give everything" in the remaining races of 2018, even after being dropped by McLaren.

The Belgian was once a highly rated protege of the beleaguered British team, but he is being replaced by new McLaren rookie Lando Norris for 2019.

"Although I’m very much looking to the future since I confirmed I won’t be racing for McLaren next season, I’m also 100 per cent determined to give everything for the remaining races this season," Vandoorne said.

"Both the team and I are pushing very hard to get the best results we can with what we have."

Not normally a controversial figure, Vandoorne has complained about the McLaren car recently, and especially its poor reliability.

But even team boss Zak Brown admits the 2018 machine is not good.

"We continue to push, but unfortunately we have built an extremely poor car that does not respond to changes," he is quoted by El Mundo Deportivo.

"Other teams developed better than us while we seem to have regressed. But we will not give up because we are identifying the problems we have and trying to solve them.

"2019 must be an intermediate step but we probably will not have our full technical capacity until the 2020 car arrives," Brown added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Thursday (318 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()