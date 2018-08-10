Logo
F1 - Massa understands Ricciardo’s Renault ’risk’

"It’s a risk, and it may or may not work out"


10 August 2018 - 11h31, by GMM 

Felipe Massa says he can understand why Daniel Ricciardo decided to quit Red Bull.

Ricciardo, one of F1’s top drivers, is leaving the top three team at the end of the year to join the works Renault project.

Some think the Australian is moving solely for money, and his current boss Christian Horner suspects he might come to regret the decision.

But former F1 driver Massa says he understands.

"Daniel, like the rest of us, doesn’t know what will happen with the Honda engines next year," he told Globo.

"He is also not very happy with Max Verstappen. It’s a risk, and it may or may not work out."

Meanwhile, Red Bull chief Horner said Fernando Alonso will not be replacing Ricciardo in 2019 because of the "chaos" he brings to F1 teams.

On Twitter, Spaniard Alonso reacted with multiple ’laughing’ emojis, and a hashtag that included the words ’Nothanks’.


