Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Leclerc could beat Vettel at Ferrari - Marciello

"The comparison with Kimi is also not reliable"


24 September 2018 - 08h07, by GMM 

Charles Leclerc could emerge as Ferrari’s number 1 driver as quickly as 2019.

That is the view of racing driver Raffaele Marciello, a former member of Ferrari’s driver ’academy’.

Today, 20-year-old Leclerc is Ferrari’s top academy member, and has received a promotion from Sauber to the top Maranello team for next year.

And Marciello thinks Sebastian Vettel could be in trouble.

"In the Red Bull years he (Vettel) had Mark Webber behind him but he (Webber) was not a champion and the car was better than all the others," he told AS newspaper.

He also recalls Vettel’s final year at Red Bull, when Daniel Ricciardo was faster.

"A champion must always adapt rather than suffer from the pressure which is what we are seeing from Vettel today," Marciello said.

"The comparison with Kimi is also not reliable, because when I did the Abu Dhabi test in 2014, I was seven tenths faster.

"I think maybe Kimi lost some motivation a few years ago.

"Personally I don’t think Vettel was ever on par with Hamilton, Alonso or even Kubica. I am convinced that when Leclerc is at Ferrari, he will immediately be able to beat Sebastian."

However, 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve says that while 2019 is a "great opportunity" for Leclerc, it is also a "risk" for Ferrari.

"Ferrari is the toughest team in psychological terms to drive for," he told the Dutch magazine Formule 1.

"A driver there really feels the pressure. We saw it with Prost, Mansell and now even Vettel is suffering."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Race (337 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Pre-race (194 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Saturday (519 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Friday (611 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Thursday (318 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()