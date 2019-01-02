Logo
F1 - Lauda aims to walk again by February

"At the end of January, I’m throwing away the walker"

Niki Lauda has confirmed reports that he is recovering well from his mid-year lung transplant.

The Mercedes team chairman missed the end of the 2018 season as he recovered in hospital and a rehabilitation clinic, but Lauda told Kurier and Osterreich newspapers that he is now at home.

"At the end of January, I’m throwing away the walker," said the 69-year-old.

"The lungs work perfectly, but I’ve been in bed for five months so the main problem is the muscles. All I have to do now is gain more strength.

"I feel good and I am not taking as many pills as before. Everyday life is not the same as before, but every day I make progress with my two physios.

"I use the tennis court in front of my house as I need the flat surface to learn how to walk properly again.

"According to the doctors, I will recover completely," the F1 legend added.


2 January 2019 - 11h29, by GMM 



Plus
