F1 - Hamilton focused on building ’brand’

"I’m a brand and formula one is part of that brand"


20 September 2018 - 15h32, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton says he is focused on building himself up as a "brand".

The quadruple world champion, who looks to be heading for a fifth title in 2018, is also interested in the worlds of fashion, music, celebrity and pop culture.

"I’m a brand and formula one is part of that brand," the 33-year-old Briton told Socrates sports magazine.

"Of course, formula one made sure that I could build a brand, but now much more is needed," Hamilton added.

He says he always focused very hard on racing as a child, but found that he needed to spread his wings once he was established in F1.

"I came to that deep, deep part of the ocean, where there are seemingly endless options and you cannot see the bottom," said Hamilton.

He’s now a multi-millionaire jetsetter who rubs shoulders with celebrities, but Hamilton said he never forgets Stevenage, where he grew up in England.

"My formula one career didn’t come to fruition in Stevenage, but I did learn to handle the highs and lows of life," said Hamilton.


