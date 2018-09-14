Haas will announce its entire driver lineup for the 2019 season in one hit.

In recent days, it has been rumoured that while Kevin Magnussen’s place at the American team looks safe, Romain Grosjean could be ousted.

"Nothing is announced yet, but it’s close," Dane Magnussen is quoted by BT newspaper in Singapore.

The latest rumour is that Frenchman Grosjean, having earlier struggled in 2018, will now also be retained by Haas.

Team boss Gunther Steiner said in Singapore: "I think we will announce everything in the next two weeks.

"The last details are being discussed, but it will not take long. We will announce both drivers rather than do it twice and avoid unnecessary questions about who the second driver is," he added.

Steiner admitted that Charles Leclerc had been an option for 2019 until he was signed up by Ferrari.

"Charles was wanted by many teams, but unless Ferrari released him from his obligations, I couldn’t do anything," he said.