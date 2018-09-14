Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Haas to announce full 2019 lineup soon

"The last details are being discussed"


14 September 2018 - 13h05, by GMM 

Haas will announce its entire driver lineup for the 2019 season in one hit.

In recent days, it has been rumoured that while Kevin Magnussen’s place at the American team looks safe, Romain Grosjean could be ousted.

"Nothing is announced yet, but it’s close," Dane Magnussen is quoted by BT newspaper in Singapore.

The latest rumour is that Frenchman Grosjean, having earlier struggled in 2018, will now also be retained by Haas.

Team boss Gunther Steiner said in Singapore: "I think we will announce everything in the next two weeks.

"The last details are being discussed, but it will not take long. We will announce both drivers rather than do it twice and avoid unnecessary questions about who the second driver is," he added.

Steiner admitted that Charles Leclerc had been an option for 2019 until he was signed up by Ferrari.

"Charles was wanted by many teams, but unless Ferrari released him from his obligations, I couldn’t do anything," he said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Thursday (318 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Race (430 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Pre-race (324 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Saturday (562 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Friday (598 photos)
Photos - 2018 Italian GP - Thursday (356 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Race (493 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Pre-race (286 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Saturday (588 photos)
Photos - 2018 Belgian GP - Friday (665 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()