Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Fellow boss backs Wolff over team order

"Fiercely ambitious drivers are fundamental"


1 October 2018 - 12h48, by GMM 

Otmar Szafnauer has backed fellow team boss Toto Wolff amid the team orders controversy of Sochi.

Pole sitter Valtteri Bottas was upset after the Russian grand prix, as Mercedes handed victory instead to championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

Wolff defended the decision to swap the places.

"It’s better to be a villain today than an idiot in Abu Dhabi," said the Mercedes boss.

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone watched the Sochi race alongside Vladimir Putin, and when asked if he agrees with the Mercedes switch, he answered: "Of course."

And Force India boss Szafnauer also backed Wolff amid the controversy.

"Fiercely ambitious drivers are fundamental. But they also have to understand that their interests sometimes conflict with the ones who run the team," he said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Race (455 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Pre-race (178 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Saturday (664 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Thursday (342 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Race (337 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Pre-race (194 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Saturday (519 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Friday (611 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Thursday (318 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()