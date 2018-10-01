Otmar Szafnauer has backed fellow team boss Toto Wolff amid the team orders controversy of Sochi.

Pole sitter Valtteri Bottas was upset after the Russian grand prix, as Mercedes handed victory instead to championship leader Lewis Hamilton.

Wolff defended the decision to swap the places.

"It’s better to be a villain today than an idiot in Abu Dhabi," said the Mercedes boss.

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone watched the Sochi race alongside Vladimir Putin, and when asked if he agrees with the Mercedes switch, he answered: "Of course."

And Force India boss Szafnauer also backed Wolff amid the controversy.

"Fiercely ambitious drivers are fundamental. But they also have to understand that their interests sometimes conflict with the ones who run the team," he said.