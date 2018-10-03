Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - FIA sensor causes Ferrari power drop - report

"We can see it clearly in our GPS data"


3 October 2018 - 11h47, by GMM 

Ferrari may have lost its power advantage after the FIA further clamped down on the questionable performance of its power unit.

Earlier in 2018, the governing body installed a sensor in the energy recovery systems of the Maranello team’s car, following suspicious about legality.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that a second sensor has now been added, resulting in a clear drop in performance in the last two races.

"We can see it clearly in our GPS data," admitted Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul.

It means Mercedes has pulled back ahead of Ferrari, even though Mercedes engine boss Andy Cowell insists that the red car "still has plenty of power".

When asked about Ferrari’s mysterious power drop in Singapore and Russia, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg told Sport1: "I don’t think we can judge that.

"Let’s wait for the next races. If it’s still the case, then we can say ’Ok something has happened’. But it’s too early for that," he added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Race (455 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Pre-race (178 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Saturday (664 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2018 Russian GP - Thursday (342 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Race (337 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Pre-race (194 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Saturday (519 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Friday (611 photos)
Photos - 2018 Singapore GP - Thursday (318 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC


(function() { var loadSirdata = function() { var service = "GS.d"; var config = { pa : "21287", u : document.location.href, r : document.referrer, si : "5", rand : (new Date()).getTime() }; var configParams = []; for(var v in config){ configParams .push(v+'='+encodeURIComponent(config[v])); } var sddanJS=document.createElement('script'); sddanJS.async = true; sddanJS.type = "text/javascript"; sddanJS.src='//js.sddan.com/'+service+'?'+ configParams.join('&'); document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0].appendChild(sddanJS); }; window.__cmp('getVendorConsents', [53], function(result) { if(result && result.vendorConsents && result.vendorConsents[53] !== undefined && result.vendorConsents[53] === true) { loadSirdata(); } }); })()